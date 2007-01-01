Reactive iron(V) Oxo Intermediate Isolated

Iron(V) species have been proposed as key intermediates in enzymatic reactions and in hydrogen peroxide-based catalytic decomposition of environmental pollutants. But until now, the compounds have remained elusive. A research team that includes Emile L. Bominaar, Terrence J. Collins, and Eckard M?nck at Carnegie Mellon University and Lawrence Que Jr. at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, report that an Fe(V) oxo complex with a macrocyclic tetraamido ligand (TAML, shown) has been prepared in high yield and that its structure and other properties have been probed via spectroscopic and theoretical methods (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1133417). The study follows earlier work in which other high-oxidation-state Fe-TAML complexes have been shown to be effective in destroying thiophosphate-based pesticides and other harmful compounds. Analysis of the newly synthesized Fe-TAML complex, which remains stable for hours at -60 oC, may shed light on reactions of iron enzymes and lead to new catalysts for environmental cleanup.
