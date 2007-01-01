Tokuyama boosts polysilicon capacity

Tokuyama Corp. will spend $375 million to build a new polycrystalline silicon plant at a company site in Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture. The plant will produce up to 2,500 metric tons per year of semiconductor-grade silicon and 500 metric tons of solar-grade material. Tokuyama expects the plant, to be completed in the spring of 2009, to help meet strong demand for polysilicon from both the semiconductor and solar cell industries (C&EN, Oct. 2, 2006, page 30).
