Environment

U.S. Promotes Global Nuclear Power

January 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 1
Last month, the Bush Administration announced several international agreements to encourage development of nuclear power. In China, Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman announced an agreement in which the Chinese government committed to buy four U.S.-made nuclear reactors. The 1,100-MW reactors, designated AP 1000, are a new design under development by Westinghouse Electric and the Department of Energy. The design for the plants is expected to be completed by 2011 and will cost $436 million, to be split evenly between Westinghouse and the U.S. government, Bodman says. China currently has 10 power reactors producing 1.5% of its electricity and has signaled plans to build as many as 30 reactors in the future. Also last month, Bodman signed a cooperative agreement with Russia to promote nuclear science and technology deployment throughout the world. And President George W. Bush signed legislation allowing U.S. companies to sell civilian nuclear equipment to India. The bill codified an agreement reached and promoted by the Administration and the Indian government.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

