Wacker funds silicon research

Silicon chemistry specialist Wacker Chemie has earmarked some $6.5 million to endow an Institute of Silicon Chemistry at the Technical University of Munich. Wacker will fund the new institute for at least six years and also help finance the Wacker Chair of Macromolecular Chemistry. Potential beneficiaries of the funding include some 50 doctoral candidates. Bernhard Rieger, an expert in macromolecular chemistry, will hold the Wacker Chair and head the new institute.
