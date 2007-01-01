... and puts pipeline progress on the Web

Pfizer has launched a website where it will post the progress of compounds advancing through R&D. John L. LaMattina, president of Pfizer Global R&D, says the posting "will provide investors as well as the scientific and medical communities with more detail on our pipeline than ever before." The site, launched less than three weeks after Pfizer pulled its lead candidate, torcetrapib, from the clinic, includes Phase I compounds, late-stage medicines, and recently approved products.
