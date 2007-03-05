233rd ACS National Meeting

[+]Enlarge Credit: Chicago Convention & Visitors Bureau

THE COLD AND WINDY but architecturally beautiful city of Chicago will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 233rd national meeting. The ACS president, 28 technical divisions, one secretariat, and three committees will host the original programming in 682 half-day oral sessions and 96 poster sessions. More than 9,400 papers will be presented.

One overarching theme selected by ACS President Katie Hunt and the Committee on Divisional Activities is "Sustainability of Energy, Food, and Water." This program consists of 47 sessions contributed by numerous divisions. Other symposia and events include "Sustainability and Chemistry: Tomorrow's Challenge for Today's Students" and presentation of Student Affiliates ACS Chapter Awards. This year's ACS national awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 27. George M. Whitesides will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event; other winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.

Special and social events, professional development programming, exhibitor workshops, short courses, C&EN-Chemjobs Career Fair activities, and student activities will also compete for your time and attention. The exposition will feature more than 250 exhibiting companies in more than 500 booths showcasing the firms' services; instruments; publications; and scientific software and computer hardware; as well as chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment in McCormick Place Lakeside Hall D from Monday morning through 1 PM on Wednesday.

EARLY REGISTRATION. Early registration for the national meeting closed on March 2, and registrations or payments received after March 2 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by March 2 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

STANDARD & ON-SITE REGISTRATION. Standard registration fees are in effect between March 3 and March 23. Register online at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html anytime before the meeting ends on the afternoon of March 23. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after March 2 must pick up their badge credentials at any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Chicago, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at the main ACS Attendee Registration location (McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall E) on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 8 PM; Monday to Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 6 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM. A satellite location will also be available for attendees who wish to pick up their badge credentials or complete new registrations with credit cards only (Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand Ballroom Registration) on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; and Sunday to Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 9 PM.

MANY SOCIAL and special events will be held by a variety of event organizers during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require that a ticket be purchased in order to participate. Each of the following events is coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket or registration required; NT—sponsored, no ticket or registration required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS. Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until March 28 or on-site between March 24 and 28. Attendees who purchase tickets after March 2 will need to pick up their tickets at any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting. All tickets are available on a first-come, first-sold basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the event if they are still available. Cancellations or refund requests must be made by March 22 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html.

Chemistry in Action: It's Easy Being Green Community Outreach Project for Upper Elementary & Middle School Students/NT

11 AM to 1 PM

Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 North Cannon Dr.

Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists (COACh) Reception/NT

5 to 7 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Governors Room

CHED Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-01/$50

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Harry Caray's Restaurant, 33 West Kinzie St.

Chemjobs Career Fair/T

8 AM to 5:30 PM

McCormick Place, North Hall B

Undergraduate Students Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Wellington Room

CHED High School Teachers Program/T

8:30 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Room N228

Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibit/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D outside Exposition

Graduate School Recruiters Tea for Undergraduate Students/NT

10:30 AM to noon

Westin Michigan Ave., Wellington Room

CHED High School/College Interface Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-02/$28

Noon to 1:30 PM

McCormick Place, Room S100A

PRES Sustainability of Energy, Food & Water Reception/NT

4:30 to 6 PM

McCormick Place, Room S100A

Younger Chemist Committee Open Meeting & Reception/NT

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Gold Coast Room

Town Hall Meeting To Meet Nominees for ACS President-Elect 2008/NT

4:45 to 5:45 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Sheraton Ballrooms II & III

Committee on Minority Affairs Social Hour/NT

5 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Missouri Room

GEOC Social Hour/NT

5 to 6 PM

Chicago Marriott, Chicago Ballroom F

Macalester College Alumni Reception in Honor of A. Truman Schwartz/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand B

International Activities Committee & USNC Reception for International Attendees/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Superior Room

Chinese American Chemical Society Dinner/Ticket No. SE-04/$27

5:30 to 9:30 PM

House of Fortune, 2407 South Wentworth Ave.

District V Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Mississippi Room

District IV Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Ohio Room

Western Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Michigan Room B

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Huron Room

District II Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Ontario Room

Iowa State University-Chemistry Alumni & Friends Social Hour/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Chicago Marriott, Chicago Ballroom A/B

POLY Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

TECH National Chemical Technician Award Dinner/Ticket No. SE-03/$65

6 to 9:30 PM

Maggiano's Little Italy, 516 North Clark St.

Student Affiliates ACS Chapter Awards/NT

7 to 8:30 PM

McCormick Place, Room S100A

MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

First-Time-Attendee Orientation & Reception/Ticket No. SE-05/Free

7:30 to 9 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7:30 to 9 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

Undergraduate Students Social Hour/ NT

8:30 to 11:30 PM

McCormick Place, Room S100 B/C

Women in Industry Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-07 (regular)/$30 & Ticket No. SE-08 (student)/$17

7:30 to 9 AM

Sheraton Chicago, Chicago Ballroom X

Chemjobs Career Fair/T

8 AM to 5:30 PM

McCormick Place, North Hall B

Undergraduate Students Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Wellington Room

Graduate School Recruiting Breakfast for Undergraduate Students/NT

8 to 10 AM

Westin Michigan Ave., Wellington Room

ACS Exposition/T

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibit/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D outside Exposition

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

11 AM to 1 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

National Science Foundation Town Hall Meeting/NT

11 AM to 2 PM

McCormick Place, Room S100 B/C

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-09/$45

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Chicago Ballroom X

PRES Sustainability Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-10/$20

11:45 AM to 1:15 PM

McCormick Place, Room E258

Purdue University-Chemistry Alumni Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-13/$10

Noon to 1:30 PM

McCormick Center, Room E266

Corporation Associates Awards Lunch??eon/Ticket No. SE-11/$30

12:30 to 1:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand D North

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

2 to 4 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

Afternoon Treats in the Exposition sponsored by ACS 2007 Member-Get-A-Member Campaign and ACS Meetings & Expositions/Ticket in your Registration Credentials/Free

3 to 4:30 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

University of Wisconsin Alumni & Friends Social Hour/NT

4 to 6 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Gold Coast Room

POLY Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research Reception/NT

5 to 6 PM

McCormick Place, Room E258

University of Illinois Alumni & Friends Reception/NT

5 to 8 PM

InterContinental Chicago, King Arthur Court

PRF/Research Corporation Reception in Honor of the 2007 Recipient of the ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Chicago Ballroom X

University of Northern Iowa Alumni Social Hour/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Plaza Room A

Northwestern University Alumni & Friends Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus Room H

University of Cincinnati Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Chicago Marriott, Purdue/Wisconsin Rooms

POLY/PMSE Awards Reception/NT

5:30 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand D North

Corporation Associates Reception for Undergraduate Students/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Cotillion Ballroom

COLL Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Sheraton Chicago, River Center Exhibit Hall

Iota Sigma Pi Alumni Social Hour/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Dusable Room

Michigan Tech University Alumni Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus Hall A/B

CARB Claude Hudson Award Dinner/Ticket No. SE-27/$50

6 to 9 PM

University Club of Chicago, 76 East Monroe St.

Grady-Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public Reception/Ticket No. SE-26/Free

6:30 to 8 PM

Art Institute of Chicago, 111 South Michigan Ave.

PHYS Elsevier's Ahmed Zewail Prize in Molecular Sciences Reception/NT

6:30 to 8 PM

SwissÔtel Chicago, Engelberg Suite

NUCL Social Hour/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Water Tower

University of Arizona-Chemistry Alumni & Friends Social Hour/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Buckingham Room

COMP Barry Honig's 65th Birthday Dinner/Ticket No. SE-12/$95

7 to 9 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus Hall K/L

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink Tickets in Your Registration Credentials/Free

8 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-14/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

McCormick Place, Room E258

Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-15/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus Hall A/B

Cornell-Chemistry Sponsored Breakfast/NT

7:45 to 9 AM

McCormick Place, Room N136

Chemjobs Career Fair/T

8 AM to 5:30 PM

McCormick Place, North Hall B

ACS Exposition/T

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibit/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D outside Exposition

Morning Treats in the Exposition sponsored by Nature Publishing Group/Ticket in your Registration Credentials/Free

10 to 11:30 AM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

Women Chemists Committee/Eli Lilly Travel Award Reception & Poster Session/NT

11:30 AM to noon

Sheraton Chicago, Chicago Ballroom VI

Alpha Chi Sigma Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-24/$30

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

McCormick Place, Room N134

CINF Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-16/$25

Noon to 1:30 PM

McCormick Place, Room N136

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-17 (regular)/$45 & SE-18 (student)/$27

Noon to 1:30 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Chicago Ballroom VI/VII

COLL Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-19/$30

Noon to 1:45 PM

McCormick Place, Room E258

Committee on Community Activities Reception & Open Meeting/NT

1:30 to 3 PM

Chicago Marriott, Iowa Room

Division Officers' Caucus/NT

3:30 to 5 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Superior Room A

Division Councilors' Caucus/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Superior Room A

CHED GSSPC Reception/NT

4:30 to 6 PM

McCormick Place, Room N140

GEOC Award Reception/NT

5 to 7 PM

Chicago Marriott, Northwestern/Ohio Rooms

Illinois State University-Chemistry Alumni Reception in Honor of Professor Cheryl Stevenson/NT

5 to 7 PM

Westin Michigan Ave., Michigan Room

University of California, Los Angeles-Chemistry & Biochemistry Social Event/NT

5 to 7 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus Hall E/F

District 1 Councilor Caucus/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Sheraton Chicago, Huron Room

CINF Reception/NT

5:30 to 8:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Columbus A/B

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

University of Missouri, St. Louis, Alumni Hour/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency McCormick, Room 21C

CARB Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

COMP Social Hour & Poster Session/ NT

6 to 8 PM

Sheraton Chicago, River Center Exhibit Hall

ENVR Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-20/$60

6 to 8 PM

Jake Melnick's Corner Top Restaurant, 41 East Superior St.

AGRO Social Hour/NT

6 to 8:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand B

CELL Anselme Payen Award Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-21/$50

6 to 10 PM

Harry Caray's Restaurant, 33 West Kinzie St.

HIST 85th Birthday Dinner/Ticket No. SE-25/$45

7 to 9 PM

Szechwan Restaurant, 625 North Michigan Ave.

2007 ACS Awards Banquet & Ceremony and General Meeting of the Society/Ticket No. SE-22/$125

6:30 to 10 PM

George M. Whitesides will deliver the Priestley Medal Address during the general meeting.

Fairmont Chicago, Imperial Ballroom

FUEL/PETR Joint Division Dinner/Ticket No. SE-23/$40

7 to 10 PM

Parthenon Restaurant, 314 South Halsted St.

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

8 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

I&EC Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

Chemjobs Career Fair/T

8 AM to 5:30 PM

McCormick Place, North Hall B

Exhibitors Meeting & Breakfast/NT

8 to 8:55 AM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D, Exhibitors Lounge

ACS Exposition/T

9 AM to 1 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D

Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibit/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D outside Exposition

ENVR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

PHYS Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

7:30 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

8 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Riverside Center

Places & Spaces: Mapping Science Exhibit

9 AM to 1 PM

McCormick Place, Lakeside Hall D outside Exposition

ONLINE TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The technical program for the 233rd national meeting is available online at chemistry.org/meetings/chicago2007. You can search for divisions, secretariats, or committees; symposia; speakers; or keywords from abstracts as well as the multidisciplinary theme of sustainability. You can also plan your meeting itinerary using our Personal Scheduler software from the website.

ABSTRACTS (CD-ROM). Abstracts of all scientific sessions at the meeting can be purchased in CD-ROM format between Jan. 8 and March 29 through ACS Attendee Registration. The ACS member fee is $50 each, and the nonmember fee is $75 each. Attendees can pick up their abstracts on-site at any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting, March 24-29. You can also have your abstracts shipped to you if you place your order before March 2, pay an $8.00 postage fee per item, and provide a valid street address located within the U.S. or Canada. If you are not attending the meeting, you can purchase abstracts only from ACS Office of Society Services, Room 521, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; (800) 227-5558. Abstract CD-ROMs and their shipping costs are nonrefundable.

SPEAKER INSTRUCTIONS. All speakers, authors, and poster presenters must register and pay the appropriate registration fee to attend the meeting. Invited speakers should contact their symposium organizer or division program chair to clarify terms of their invitation.