Bristol-Myers Squibb Allies With Adnexus

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Adnexus Therapeutics will work together to discover and develop protein-based oncology therapies. Adnexus will apply its PROfusion protein design technology in up to six research programs to identify drug candidates. Called adnectins, these candidates will be culled from a proprietary protein class based on fibronectin, an extracellular protein abundant in human serum. BMS will provide $30 million in upfront fees and research funding over the next three years and be responsible for development and commercialization.
