Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

When Chemists Wax Poetic

March 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Zaworotko
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Zaworotko

'Twas several nights after Christmas, and I had just settled down—to read the latest C&EN—when, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but a remarkable resemblance between a newly claimed chemical structure of a long-known chemical and that of a universally recognized icon of the Christmas season. In the article, "Aspirin's Dose of Structural Insight," two forms of aspirin, with dimers of dimers tilting in alternating layers, crystallized my thinking (C&EN, Jan. 1, page 27).

I saw double "shades of difference"—that is, two teams, each with eight tiny reindeer, and all with very shiny Rudolphesque "red noses." Perhaps the reindeer octets partook of a little "snort" before playing their reindeer games without poor Rudolph? Although I could discern "pairs," I could not determine just which was Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, or Blitzen (but alas, no Rudolph).

All of the "other" reindeer in each "team" pointed in similarly patterned directions, now dash away, dash away, dash away all, from one another, even when viewed upside-down.

Discoveries indeed "lurk" in the most familiar of places, I exclaim, with apologies to Drs. Desiraju and Zaworotko, Peterson, Boese, Bond, et al.

To all a good night.

Stacy L. Daniels
Midland, Mich.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Roll Of The Dice
Seeing Molecular Structures
He’s My Brother

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE