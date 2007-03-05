Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE Doubles Biorefinery Grants

March 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Six proposed biofineries to produce cellulose-based ethanol will be eligible for federal four-year start-up grants totaling $385 million, the Department of Energy announced last week. When first seeking biofinery proposals last year, DOE said it intended to fund three projects to the tune of $160 million. But to speed the introduction of ethanol made from biomass wastes, DOE has doubled the grant amount and number, Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman says. The proposed plants will make ethanol from many cellulosic sources, among them corn stover and cobs, wood and yard waste, switch grass, and wheat straw. The projects will be located in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, and Southern California, and participants include a host of companies, some with biofuels experience and some without. They include Iogen Energy, Broin Co., DuPont, Waste Management, Washington Group International, Abengoa Bioenergy R&D, Novozymes North America, Goldman Sachs, Khosla Ventures, Royal Dutch/Shell Group, and DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, among many others. Altogether, the demonstration plants would produce 132 million gal of ethanol per year. The companies are expected to provide funding that is double DOE's grant amount. The U.S. has no cellulosic ethanol biofinery in operation today. More information is available online at energy.gov/news/4827.htm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaJet raises $50 million for sustainable jet fuel
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sugar-waste-to-fuel plant eyed for Louisiana
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Ethanol Advances

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE