Dowpharma Signs Drug Technology Deals

Merck and Serum Institute of India have separately licensed Dowpharma's Pfenex technology, a Pseudomonas fluorescens-based fermentation method for making proteins. Dowpharma has developed a high-yielding strain that Merck will use to produce a protein vaccine component. The agreement with Merck also covers other proteins for use in human medicines. Meanwhile, Serum Institute will use the technology to produce an unspecified protein for its vaccine products.
