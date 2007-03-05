Eco-Car With Style

Bayer MaterialScience has worked with the Swiss car design company Rinspeed to develop the eXasis. The transparent polycarbonate roadster has a top speed of 130 mph and can accelerate from 0to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Moreover, it has serious environmental credentials. Weighing 1,650 lb, it boasts average fuel consumption of 37 mpg of ethanol and net carbon dioxide emissions of a mere 32 g per mile. Environmentally compatible cars must not be seen as "an exercise in self-denial," says Rinspeed CEO Frank M. Rinderknecht. "They must be fun, otherwise nobody would buy them."
