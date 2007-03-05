Exxon and Partners Launch China Venture

More than 10 years after talks began, China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec), ExxonMobil, and Saudi Aramco have officially formed a joint-venture company for their project to renovate a refinery in China's Fujian province and build a petrochemical complex. As announced earlier, half of the venture will be owned by Sinopec and a quarter each by ExxonMobil and Aramco. The partners will triple capacity at a Sinopec refinery and build an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and related downstream plants. The companies expect the complex to open in 2009; five years ago, ExxonMobil said it would be built by this year.
