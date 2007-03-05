Lubrizol Facility PLanned For China

Lubrizol plans to build a $40 million facility to manufacture resins, polymers, specialty additives, and personal care ingredients in the Songjiang Industrial Development Zone just outside of Shanghai. The facility will be built adjacent to an existing Lubrizol thermoplastic urethanes plant. Lubrizol expects to begin construction later this year and complete the facility by the end of 2008. The firm says the plant will expand its global reach and improve operating efficiency in an important growth market.
