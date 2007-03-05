McIvor Receives National Technician Award

Margo McIvor, senior science and technology technician at Dow Corning, has received the 2007 National Chemical Technician Award, sponsored by S. C. Johnson & Son and given by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians. The award recognizes McIvor's innovative approach to solving problems and her strong work ethic.
"Her breadth of skills and passion for the science and the people who practice it are remarkable," says Thomas H. Lane, senior research scientist and director of global science and technology outreach at Dow.
McIvor led the commercialization and technical development for a new specialty material at Dow Corning. She also led the design effort for laboratory facilities to explore new technology areas. In addition, she has developed test methods for more than a dozen analytical instruments.
Her environmental research includes a project to improve quantitative measurement of DDT and its derivatives in water and soil samples. McIvor will be honored during the ACS spring national meeting in Chicago.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter