Mexican Company Will Double In Size
Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem is buying Colombian polyvinyl chloride producer Petroquìmica Colombiana (Petco) for an undisclosed sum. Petco had sales of $375 million in 2006, when it produced some 325,000 metric tons of PVC. Mexichem's annual PVC capacity is about 360,000 metric tons. In addition, Mexichem is acquiring Amanco, a PVC pipe maker that operates throughout Latin America and had 2006 sales of $800 million. The deals will roughly double Mexichem's annual sales of $1.2 billion.
