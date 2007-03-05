Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

A New Wave In Water Modeling

March 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Omololu akin-Ojo
Credit: Omololu akin-Ojo

For decades, theorists have been wrestling with ways to model water's complicated behavior, such as its expansion when it freezes and its propensity for forming clusters. Now, Krzysztof Szalewicz at the University of Delaware and colleagues say they've developed a method that accurately describes water using only the basic principles of physics, without experimentally derived values for key parameters (Science 2007, 315, 1249). Adding experimental data to models can help chemists accurately predict some aspects of water but often at the expense of others. A purely ab initio, or first principles, model, however, would allow scientists to better explore exotica such as polymorphic forms of ice or supercritical phases. The researchers meshed several long-standing theoretical methods to create a function that predicts water's properties for the liquid (shown) and for the water dimer. Some scientists caution that more work is needed, especially in the realm of dynamics, whereas others say the work is an important step forward. "The authors have been able to show that a good description of water from first principles is becoming feasible," writes the University of Cambridge's Anthony J. Stone in an accompanying commentary.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE