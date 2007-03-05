Paint Makers Still On The Hook

A Rhode Island superior court judge has ruled that paint makers must clean up lead paint contamination in more than 240,000 homes and public buildings in the state. He denied an appeal from Sherwin-Williams, NL Industries, and Lyondell Chemicals' Millennium unit to set aside a year-old jury verdict holding them responsible for as much as $1 billion in remediation costs. The paint makers have not said whether they will appeal. The judge says he will appoint a special master to help decide whether the paint firms must remove or cover over the lead paint.
