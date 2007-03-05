Railway And Union Reach Tentative Pact

Canadian National Railway (CN) and the United Transportation Union have reached a tentative settlement to end a strike by about 2,800 conductors and yard-service employees (C&EN, Feb. 26, page 12). The union is encouraging strikers to return to work to ease the threat of back-to-work legislation. Officially, however, workers will remain on strike pending ratification of the settlement. CN continues to offer freight service in Canada with management personnel filling in for the striking workers.
