Roy W. Tess Award Goes to L. E. (Skip) Scriven

L . E. (Skip) Scriven, Regents Professor of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science at the University of Minnesota, is the winner of the 2007 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. The award is given annually by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering and recognizes outstanding achievements in coatings science, technology, and engineering.
In the 1970s, Scriven led a research program to understand coating application processes. He and his group used detailed theoretical modeling and experimental flow visualization to get at the crucial operating parameters in industrial coatings flow processes.
Since 1990, his attention has been focused on film formation in cross-linking and latex coating systems. Most recently, he has been studying compaction processes and water movement in latex films.
Scriven's research has been applied to coil coating processes, paper coatings, ink-jet printers, magnetic and optical disks, photographic films, liquid-crystal displays, automotive finishes, printed circuits, and optical fibers.
Scriven will receive the $2,000 award this fall during the ACS national meeting in Boston.
