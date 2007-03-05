Advertisement

People

Travis Will Receive 2007 Edelstein Award

March 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 10
Anthony S. Travis of Hebrew University in Jerusalem has been selected to receive the 2007 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The award is given by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST).

Travis is deputy director of the Sidney M. Edelstein Center for the History & Philosophy of Science, Technology & Medicine in Jerusalem. He is being recognized for his work on the history of the synthetic dyestuffs industry and the history of the European chemical industry in general.

Travis is the author of nearly 100 papers on chemistry, education, and the history of science and technology.

The Edelstein Award consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $3,500 and is supported by a gift from Ruth Edelstein Barish and family to HIST. The award is partially supported by the Chemical Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia and will be presented to Travis at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.

More information about the award is available at www.scs.uiuc.edu/~mainzv/HIST/awards/edelstein.php.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

