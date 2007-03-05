Yamada Wins Singapore's Public Service Medal

Tadataka Yamada, president of the Global Health Program of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and former chairman of R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, has been awarded Singapore's Public Service Medal for his hand in GSK's contributions to Singapore's economic growth.
While he was at GSK, Yamada championed the company's first Asia-Pacific preclinical research facility in Singapore. The research center, which focuses on new therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, firmly establishes Singapore on the global map for pharmaceutical R&D.
In addition, Yamada strongly advocated for GSK to set up a pharmaceutical pilot plant in Singapore. The plant builds on GSK Singapore's manufacturing capabilities and houses research on novel manufacturing processes.
As a key member of GSK's executive leadership team, Yamada supported the decision to establish a $194 million pediatric vaccines manufacturing facility in Singapore. This is the company's first vaccines plant in Asia and the largest investment of its kind in the region.
Currently, Yamada is directing the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's vaccine development efforts, as well as efforts to send drugs and other tools to fight diseases to developing countries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter