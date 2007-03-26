Pretty in Pink [+]Enlarge Credit: Ursinus College

THE 39TH Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2007), hosted by the ACS Philadelphia Section, will be held at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa., from Wednesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 19. The organizers chose the meeting's theme, "Forging New Connections in Chemistry," to reflect the various synergies among the chemical disciplines to be addressed.

MARM 2007 At A Glance Dates: May 16-19 Location: Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa. Information Contacts: Sharon Haynie, general cochair, Sharon.L.Haynie@usa.dupont.com; Victor J. Tortorelli, general cochair, vtortorelli@ursinus.edu; Lynn Abell, program cochair, lynn.abell@bms.com; Anthony W. Addison, program cochair, AddisonA@drexel.edu. Website: www.marmacs.org Getting There ACS has negotiated discount rates for air travel and car rental for a minimum of three days before and after each regional meeting. AIR: United, (800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and American Airlines, (800) 433-1790, Discount Code S19250. GROUND: Avis, (800) 331-1600, AWD Code: B120799, and Hertz, (800) 654-2240, CV# 02UZ0005.

Visit the meeting website, www.marmacs.org, for meeting details and up-to-date information on the program. Online registration and room reservations can also be accessed from the website.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. More than 20 special symposia and daily poster sessions will be presented at MARM 2007. The late Alan G. MacDiarmid, 2000 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, will be honored with a special memorial symposium featuring former colleagues and students.

The technical program encompasses agricultural, analytical, biological, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry. Sessions on materials include organic-inorganic materials as functional devices, carbon nanotubes, and functional organic materials.

Several symposia will focus on problems unique to pharmaceutical chemistry. Among them are a special session on absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and toxicology as well as methods to screen for, anticipate, and minimize drug-drug interactions. Some presentations will describe the clinical consequences of drug interactions, nonclinical (in vitro) studies and screens, and in vitro-in vivo correlations. Another special session will examine drugs in the context of manufacturing, analyses, and Food & Drug Administration regulations. To ensure a seat in either of these two special sessions, advance meeting registration is encouraged.

Two symposia will focus on the use of computers in chemistry. One of them is "Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD): Challenges in Target Family Receptor Modeling," and the other is "Computers in Chemistry: Transforming Drug Discovery & Development."

Biological chemistry sessions include "Sirtuin Biochemistry: The Biological Chemistry of Aging," "RNA Function in Gene Regulation," "Carbohydrate Chemistry/Glycoproteins," and "Serpin: Structure & Mechanism."

Organic chemistry will be represented by two Cope Scholar Award Symposia to celebrate regional Cope Scholars Michael P. Doyle and Franklin A. Davis. A special medicinal chemistry symposium will feature recent advances in the design of central nervous system therapeutics. A pair of symposia in microwave chemistry will highlight the significant advances in this emerging arena.

Energy will be covered in two special symposia. "Alternative Energy Sources for Stationary Power Generation & Transportation Applications" promises to be a dynamic session and will include talks on fuel cells, hydrogen production with microbial fuels, and offshore wind energy production.

The ACS Presidential Green Chemistry Symposium, sponsored by ACS President Catherine T. Hunt, will examine successful commercial applications to improve sustainability. This is the first presidential event presented at a regional meeting.

The "Bioprocess Science & Biomanufacturing" session will examine the chemical and biological processes relevant to the purification and production of therapeutically active biologics.

WORKSHOPS. On Friday morning, the ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law will offer a free workshop entitled "Patents 101: What Every Chemist Should Know about Patents."

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety will offer a free workshop, "OSHA Inspections & Audits for Laboratory Facilities," on Wednesday morning and two workshops for a fee: "How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer" all day on Tuesday, May 15 (participants will receive a Chemical Hygiene Officer certificate), and "Laboratory Waste Management" on Wednesday afternoon. The cost of the workshops can be found on the meeting registration form.

The ACS Board Oversight Group will pilot a newly created leadership development training module, "Involving Volunteers," on Thursday morning. This is a recent addition to the "Emerging Leaders" development track, and it will be facilitated by two trained ACS members. It offers local section members within the region an opportunity for training in volunteerism and taking leadership roles.

SPECIAL EVENTS. MARM 2007 will feature several special events. An opening evening reception will take place on Tuesday, May 15. On Wednesday, May 16, an old-fashioned barbeque will feature special entertainment with a science flavor to be held on the grounds in front of the new Lenfest Theater.

The Women Chemists Committee will host a session on Thursday morning titled "Thriving in the Workplace." This program will focus on networking and mentoring for undergraduates and early-career chemists.

The Temple University Chemical Society has planned extensive programs for undergraduates. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Lori Krim Gavrin of Wyeth Research, Cambridge, Mass., and Scott Sieburth of Temple University on Thursday and Friday mornings, respectively. A student mixer and dinner, which are free to all undergraduates, will be held Thursday evening. All students are encouraged to submit abstracts and participate in the oral and poster sessions.

On Thursday morning, all registered attendees are invited to a complimentary breakfast, hosted by ACS Board member and District III Director Madeleine M. Joullié. Members of ACS governance will also be present to discuss current information and recent actions from the ACS spring national meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

On Thursday evening, Bassam Z. Shakhashiri will deliver a plenary lecture on chemical education, "Enlightenment & the Responsibilities of the Enlightened in Communicating Chemistry," followed by the MARM 2007 Awards Banquet, where local and regional education awards will be presented. A teacher's luncheon and Chemagination program are planned for Saturday, May 19.

Campus walking tours of the college's sculpture collection will be offered at noon on Wednesday and Thursday. MARM 2007 participants are encouraged to visit the highly acclaimed King Tutankhamen exhibit in Philadelphia after the meeting to view the amazing display of royal tomb treasures. Detailed information can be found through the local attractions links on the MARM website. The campus is a short ride from Valley Forge National Park and the King of Prussia shopping area.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM. An educational program for K-12 science teachers will feature workshops and a Chemagination poster and essay contest for high school students. Two workshops will be held on Friday afternoon. The first, on teaching forensics, is primarily for high school teachers who want to incorporate forensics-themed laboratory experiments into the chemistry curriculum. A second workshop, on Vernier lab probes and sensors, will offer hands-on experience using computers or graphing calculators to collect and analyze chemistry data.

The Chemagination poster and essay contest for high school chemistry students will be held Saturday, May 19. Teams of two or three students will be asked to design the cover of ChemMatters magazine and write a supporting article about an innovation they envision happening 25 years into the future that will improve the quality of people's lives. The innovation categories are alternative energy sources, the environment, medicine or health, and new materials. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. A luncheon is planned for those precollege educators who attend the Friday and Saturday sessions.

EXPOSITION. MARM 2007 is offering sponsors a unique opportunity to interact with attendees. Tables will be available in the vicinity of the technical session rooms for companies to display their products and services. Sponsors for technical sessions, poster sessions, and coffee breaks are currently being solicited. Sponsorship opportunities are available from the hydrogen-bond to quadruple-bond level.

Confirmed meeting sponsors are listed on the sponsors' page of the MARM 2007 website. Vendors who wish to place an ad in the Program and Abstracts book should contact Chris Petucci at petuccc@wyeth.com or Ping Cao at ping.2.cao@gsk.com.

AWARDS. The awards banquet planned for Thursday, May 17, will honor the outstanding contributions of chemists in the mid-Atlantic region. Awards include the Emmett C. Reid Outstanding Teacher Award, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Middle Atlantic Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the Merck Undergraduate Teaching Award in the Chemical Sciences, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the Regional Award for Volunteer Service, and the Regional Industrial Innovation Award. Don't miss the opportunity to meet your exceptional award-winning colleagues.

ACS CHEMJOBS CAREER CENTER. This comprehensive career resource center provides an array of career services, including online job searches, on-site job interviews, career workshops, and one-on-one résumé reviews and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates.

The following workshops and individual résumé reviews will be offered on Wednesday, May 16: "Résumé Preparation," 9 AM; "Interviewing Skills," 10 AM; "Job-Searching Strategies," 11 AM; and individual résumé review appointments, 1-5 PM. Bring a copy of your résumé. Sign-up for these at meeting registration.

HOUSING AND TRAVEL. There are many hotel choices in the Collegeville region, and a complete list is available at www.marmacs.org/housing.html. Some hotels provide free shuttle service to the campus from 7 AM to 5 PM. A limited number of dormitory rooms are available at a cost of $60 per room per night. Details for reserving a dorm room are also available on the MARM 2007 website.

The 170-acre campus is located 25 miles west of Philadelphia and can be easily reached from points throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Ursinus College is between 30 and 40 miles from Philadelphia International Airport and Amtrak's 30th Street Station, approximately an hour's drive. The 30th Street Station is a connection point for many Amtrak routes, especially the northeast corridor.

Most major carriers fly to Philadelphia International Airport. Shuttle service from the airport is available for many hotels in the area. Other ground transportation options from the airport can be found at the Philadelphia International Airport website (www.phl.org/ground_transportation.html#ground).

Free on-campus parking will be available, providing easy access to all MARM events that will be located in the Pfahler Hall of Science, home of the Ursinus College chemistry department. Ursinus College can be reached from Philadelphia by mass transit, although several transfers are required; detailed information can be found on the MARM website.