Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

39th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pretty in Pink
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ursinus College
The Ursinus campus is home to more than 40 outdoor sculptures, including "Three Electras" by British artist Lynn Chadwick.
Credit: Ursinus College
The Ursinus campus is home to more than 40 outdoor sculptures, including "Three Electras" by British artist Lynn Chadwick.

THE 39TH Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2007), hosted by the ACS Philadelphia Section, will be held at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa., from Wednesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 19. The organizers chose the meeting's theme, "Forging New Connections in Chemistry," to reflect the various synergies among the chemical disciplines to be addressed.

MARM 2007 At A Glance

Dates: May 16-19

Location: Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.

Information Contacts: Sharon Haynie, general cochair, Sharon.L.Haynie@usa.dupont.com; Victor J. Tortorelli, general cochair, vtortorelli@ursinus.edu; Lynn Abell, program cochair, lynn.abell@bms.com; Anthony W. Addison, program cochair, AddisonA@drexel.edu.

Website: www.marmacs.org

Getting There

ACS has negotiated discount rates for air travel and car rental for a minimum of three days before and after each regional meeting.

AIR: United, (800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and American Airlines, (800) 433-1790, Discount Code S19250.

GROUND: Avis, (800) 331-1600, AWD Code: B120799, and Hertz, (800) 654-2240, CV# 02UZ0005.

Visit the meeting website, www.marmacs.org, for meeting details and up-to-date information on the program. Online registration and room reservations can also be accessed from the website.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. More than 20 special symposia and daily poster sessions will be presented at MARM 2007. The late Alan G. MacDiarmid, 2000 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, will be honored with a special memorial symposium featuring former colleagues and students.

The technical program encompasses agricultural, analytical, biological, inorganic, organic, medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry. Sessions on materials include organic-inorganic materials as functional devices, carbon nanotubes, and functional organic materials.

Several symposia will focus on problems unique to pharmaceutical chemistry. Among them are a special session on absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and toxicology as well as methods to screen for, anticipate, and minimize drug-drug interactions. Some presentations will describe the clinical consequences of drug interactions, nonclinical (in vitro) studies and screens, and in vitro-in vivo correlations. Another special session will examine drugs in the context of manufacturing, analyses, and Food & Drug Administration regulations. To ensure a seat in either of these two special sessions, advance meeting registration is encouraged.

Two symposia will focus on the use of computers in chemistry. One of them is "Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD): Challenges in Target Family Receptor Modeling," and the other is "Computers in Chemistry: Transforming Drug Discovery & Development."

Biological chemistry sessions include "Sirtuin Biochemistry: The Biological Chemistry of Aging," "RNA Function in Gene Regulation," "Carbohydrate Chemistry/Glycoproteins," and "Serpin: Structure & Mechanism."

Organic chemistry will be represented by two Cope Scholar Award Symposia to celebrate regional Cope Scholars Michael P. Doyle and Franklin A. Davis. A special medicinal chemistry symposium will feature recent advances in the design of central nervous system therapeutics. A pair of symposia in microwave chemistry will highlight the significant advances in this emerging arena.

Energy will be covered in two special symposia. "Alternative Energy Sources for Stationary Power Generation & Transportation Applications" promises to be a dynamic session and will include talks on fuel cells, hydrogen production with microbial fuels, and offshore wind energy production.

The ACS Presidential Green Chemistry Symposium, sponsored by ACS President Catherine T. Hunt, will examine successful commercial applications to improve sustainability. This is the first presidential event presented at a regional meeting.

The "Bioprocess Science & Biomanufacturing" session will examine the chemical and biological processes relevant to the purification and production of therapeutically active biologics.

WORKSHOPS. On Friday morning, the ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law will offer a free workshop entitled "Patents 101: What Every Chemist Should Know about Patents."

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety will offer a free workshop, "OSHA Inspections & Audits for Laboratory Facilities," on Wednesday morning and two workshops for a fee: "How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer" all day on Tuesday, May 15 (participants will receive a Chemical Hygiene Officer certificate), and "Laboratory Waste Management" on Wednesday afternoon. The cost of the workshops can be found on the meeting registration form.

The ACS Board Oversight Group will pilot a newly created leadership development training module, "Involving Volunteers," on Thursday morning. This is a recent addition to the "Emerging Leaders" development track, and it will be facilitated by two trained ACS members. It offers local section members within the region an opportunity for training in volunteerism and taking leadership roles.

SPECIAL EVENTS. MARM 2007 will feature several special events. An opening evening reception will take place on Tuesday, May 15. On Wednesday, May 16, an old-fashioned barbeque will feature special entertainment with a science flavor to be held on the grounds in front of the new Lenfest Theater.

The Women Chemists Committee will host a session on Thursday morning titled "Thriving in the Workplace." This program will focus on networking and mentoring for undergraduates and early-career chemists.

The Temple University Chemical Society has planned extensive programs for undergraduates. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Lori Krim Gavrin of Wyeth Research, Cambridge, Mass., and Scott Sieburth of Temple University on Thursday and Friday mornings, respectively. A student mixer and dinner, which are free to all undergraduates, will be held Thursday evening. All students are encouraged to submit abstracts and participate in the oral and poster sessions.

On Thursday morning, all registered attendees are invited to a complimentary breakfast, hosted by ACS Board member and District III Director Madeleine M. Joullié. Members of ACS governance will also be present to discuss current information and recent actions from the ACS spring national meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

On Thursday evening, Bassam Z. Shakhashiri will deliver a plenary lecture on chemical education, "Enlightenment & the Responsibilities of the Enlightened in Communicating Chemistry," followed by the MARM 2007 Awards Banquet, where local and regional education awards will be presented. A teacher's luncheon and Chemagination program are planned for Saturday, May 19.

Campus walking tours of the college's sculpture collection will be offered at noon on Wednesday and Thursday. MARM 2007 participants are encouraged to visit the highly acclaimed King Tutankhamen exhibit in Philadelphia after the meeting to view the amazing display of royal tomb treasures. Detailed information can be found through the local attractions links on the MARM website. The campus is a short ride from Valley Forge National Park and the King of Prussia shopping area.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM. An educational program for K-12 science teachers will feature workshops and a Chemagination poster and essay contest for high school students. Two workshops will be held on Friday afternoon. The first, on teaching forensics, is primarily for high school teachers who want to incorporate forensics-themed laboratory experiments into the chemistry curriculum. A second workshop, on Vernier lab probes and sensors, will offer hands-on experience using computers or graphing calculators to collect and analyze chemistry data.

The Chemagination poster and essay contest for high school chemistry students will be held Saturday, May 19. Teams of two or three students will be asked to design the cover of ChemMatters magazine and write a supporting article about an innovation they envision happening 25 years into the future that will improve the quality of people's lives. The innovation categories are alternative energy sources, the environment, medicine or health, and new materials. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. A luncheon is planned for those precollege educators who attend the Friday and Saturday sessions.

EXPOSITION. MARM 2007 is offering sponsors a unique opportunity to interact with attendees. Tables will be available in the vicinity of the technical session rooms for companies to display their products and services. Sponsors for technical sessions, poster sessions, and coffee breaks are currently being solicited. Sponsorship opportunities are available from the hydrogen-bond to quadruple-bond level.

Confirmed meeting sponsors are listed on the sponsors' page of the MARM 2007 website. Vendors who wish to place an ad in the Program and Abstracts book should contact Chris Petucci at petuccc@wyeth.com or Ping Cao at ping.2.cao@gsk.com.

AWARDS. The awards banquet planned for Thursday, May 17, will honor the outstanding contributions of chemists in the mid-Atlantic region. Awards include the Emmett C. Reid Outstanding Teacher Award, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Middle Atlantic Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the Merck Undergraduate Teaching Award in the Chemical Sciences, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the Regional Award for Volunteer Service, and the Regional Industrial Innovation Award. Don't miss the opportunity to meet your exceptional award-winning colleagues.

ACS CHEMJOBS CAREER CENTER. This comprehensive career resource center provides an array of career services, including online job searches, on-site job interviews, career workshops, and one-on-one résumé reviews and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates.

The following workshops and individual résumé reviews will be offered on Wednesday, May 16: "Résumé Preparation," 9 AM; "Interviewing Skills," 10 AM; "Job-Searching Strategies," 11 AM; and individual résumé review appointments, 1-5 PM. Bring a copy of your résumé. Sign-up for these at meeting registration.

HOUSING AND TRAVEL. There are many hotel choices in the Collegeville region, and a complete list is available at www.marmacs.org/housing.html. Some hotels provide free shuttle service to the campus from 7 AM to 5 PM. A limited number of dormitory rooms are available at a cost of $60 per room per night. Details for reserving a dorm room are also available on the MARM 2007 website.

The 170-acre campus is located 25 miles west of Philadelphia and can be easily reached from points throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Ursinus College is between 30 and 40 miles from Philadelphia International Airport and Amtrak's 30th Street Station, approximately an hour's drive. The 30th Street Station is a connection point for many Amtrak routes, especially the northeast corridor.

Most major carriers fly to Philadelphia International Airport. Shuttle service from the airport is available for many hotels in the area. Other ground transportation options from the airport can be found at the Philadelphia International Airport website (www.phl.org/ground_transportation.html#ground).

Free on-campus parking will be available, providing easy access to all MARM events that will be located in the Pfahler Hall of Science, home of the Ursinus College chemistry department. Ursinus College can be reached from Philadelphia by mass transit, although several transfers are required; detailed information can be found on the MARM website.

Program Summary

Tuesday, May 15

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Opening Cocktail Reception

    Registration Open

WORKSHOPS

  • How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer

Wednesday, May 16

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Cope Scholars Luncheon

    Barbeque/Mixer/Entertainment

    Campus Sculpture Tour

MORNING WORKSHOPS

  • Résumé Preparation

    Interviewing Skills

    Job-Searching Strategies

    OSHA Inspections & Audits for Laboratory Facilities

MORNING SYMPOSIA

  • Carbon Nanotubes

    Cope Scholars Award Symposium I: Michael P. Doyle

    Medicinal Chemistry Symposium

    Molecule-Based Magnetic Systems

    Physical Chemistry General Session

    Polymers General Session

    Process Chemistry General Session

    Sirtuin Biochemistry: The Biological Chemistry of Aging

AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS

  • Laboratory Waste Management

    ACS Chemjobs Résumé Reviews

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

  • Poster Session I

    Alan G. MacDiarmid Memorial Symposium

    Biological Chemistry General Session

    Bioprocess Science & Biomanufacturing Session

    Carbohydrate Chemistry/Glycoproteins

    Cope Scholar Award Symposium II: Franklin A. Davis

    Excited Electronic States

    Inorganic General Session

    Magnetic Nanomaterials

    Medicinal Chemistry General Session

    Success Factors for a Consulting Practice in Chemistry

    Poster Session II

Thursday, May 17

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • ACS District Director's Breakfast

    Women Chemists Committee Luncheon

    Undergraduate Session Keynote Address: Lori Krim Gavrin

    Teaching Awards Dinner/Philadelphia ACS Section Meeting

    Undergraduate Dinner

    Campus Sculpture Tour

    Keynote Address by Bassam Z. Shakhashiri: "Enlightenment & the Responsibilities of the Enlightened in Communicating Chemistry"

MORNING WORKSHOP

  • Leadership Development Workshop: Involving Volunteers

MORNING SYMPOSIA

  • Alternative Energy Sources for Stationary Power Generation & Transportation Applications

    Biological Chemistry Symposium: Serpin Structure & Mechanism

    Computers in Chemistry: Transforming Drug Discovery & Development

    Functional Organic Materials

    Organic Chemistry Symposium I: Microwave Synthesis

    Ultrafast Chemical Processes I

    Women Chemists Committee: "Thriving in the Workplace"

AFTERNOON WORKSHOP

  • Graduate School Workshop

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

  • Poster Session III

    ACS Presidential Green Chemistry Symposium

    ADME/Tox: Drug-Drug Interactions

    Analytical Chemistry General Session

    CADD: Challenges in Target Family Receptor Modeling

    Delaware Valley Chromatography Forum/Student Award Symposium

    Organic Chemistry Symposium II: Microwave Synthesis

    Organic-Inorganic Materials as Functional Devices

    Ultrafast Chemical Processes II

    Poster Session IV

FRIDAY, MAY 18

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Cope Scholars Luncheon

    Industrial Awards Luncheon

    MARM Steering Committee Meeting & Breakfast

    Teachers Luncheon

    Undergraduate Session Keynote Address: Scott Sieburth

MORNING WORKSHOPS

  • Drugs: Manufacturing, Analyses & FDA Regulations

    Patents 101: What Every Chemist Should Know about Patents

MORNING SYMPOSIA

  • Agricultural Chemistry General Session

    Chemical Education General Session

    Environmental Interfaces

    Forensic Chemistry General Session

    Industrial Innovation Awards Symposium

    Organic Chemistry General Session

    RNA Function in Gene Regulation

    Unfolded Proteins

AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS

  • Vernier Lab Probes and Sensors Interfacing in the Lab

    Teaching Forensics

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIUM

  • Poster Session V

SATURDAY, MAY 19

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Chemagination Program

    Teachers Luncheon

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2023 Southwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Great Lakes Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Midwest Regional Meeting 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE