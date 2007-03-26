Paul T. Anastas now directs the Yale Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering at Yale University. He is also a professor of the practice of green chemistry at the School of Forestry & Environmental Studies and has appointments in the departments of chemistry and chemical engineering. Anastas was formerly the director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute in Washington, D.C.
This section is compiled by Rachel Petkewich. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter