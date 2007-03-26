Associations

William E. Allmond has been appointed director of government relations, James Hinebaugh has been appointed assistant manager of performance improvement, and Zeb Youngs has been appointed manager of performance improvement at the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, based in Washington, D.C.
Edward W. Kordowski has been appointed vice president and general manager of the Pharmaceutical Education & Research Institute, a nonprofit organization located in Arlington, Va.
This section is compiled by Rachel Petkewich.
