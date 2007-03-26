Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Oxford Catalysts has opened a $2 million laboratory in Milton Park, Oxfordshire, England. The University of Oxford spin-off will use the lab for development, preparation, characterization, and testing of catalysts and small-scale devices incorporating its catalyst technologies.

Air Products & Chemicals has embarked on what it calls a "major expansion" of its technology center in Shanghai. The company will expand its chemistry labs, add two high-pressure polyurethane machines, and install other equipment.

Shin-Etsu Chemical's Japanese methyl cellulose plant suffered an explosion and fire that injured 17 people and knocked out about one-third of the company's 63,000 metric tons of annual capacity for the chemical. Shin-Etsu says it is the world's leading producer of methyl cellulose.

Messer Group is spending roughly $50 million to build one of Spain's largest air separation plants. Scheduled for commissioning in July 2008, the plant will provide chemical companies in the Tarragona region with oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

Evotech and Boehringer Ingelheim have formed a target discovery agreement aimed at Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration, which will also involve Vienna's Research Institute of Molecular Pathology, could be worth up to $27 million in milestone payments for Evotech.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Gerresheimer Group are combining their glass labware businesses into a joint venture, Kimble/Chase Life Scienceware. The venture will be based in New Jersey and have annual sales of about $125 million.

Degussa and Rhodia have entered a cross-license agreement covering the production and use of precipitated silica. The agreement, the companies say, will enable their customers to use each other's intellectual property.

Ensus Group, owned by two private equity firms, has commissioned British engineering company Simon Carves to design and build what it says will be the U.K.'s first world-scale bioethanol plant. The plant, which will be based on wheat, is scheduled to begin operation in early 2009 with annual capacity of 400 million L.

GlaxoSmithKline will spend $13 million to expand its three-year-old Center for Research in Cognitive & Neurodegenerative Disorders, in Singapore. The funds will enable the construction of a new medicinal chemistry lab and a doubling of the number of researchers at the center to 60.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lentiviral vector CDMO gets $23.8 million
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mitsubishi opens R&D center
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wacker to build a biotech research center in Munich

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE