Geoff Bennett has been promoted to president of Adhesives Research. He will oversee four divisions from the headquarters location in Glen Rock, Pa.
Yuri Bouwhuis has joined Degussa as marketing manager for building blocks and active oxygens. Specifically, Bouwhuis will be responsible for hydrogen peroxide marketing activities in North America and will be based in Parsippany, N.J.
William J. Brittain has been named vice president of polymer and surface sciences for global R&D at Bausch & Lomb, headquartered in Rochester, N.Y.
Alexander Bünz has been appointed managing director at Knauer in Berlin.
Keith Crumley has been promoted to director of contract services business, and Christopher Kulp has been promoted to manager of product sourcing, at Richman Chemical in Lower Gwynedd, Pa.
David Dally has joined MerLion Pharmaceuticals as chief financial officer. The company is based in Singapore.
Michael Lacey has been named vice president of finance and information technology for Solvay North America, which has its headquarters in Houston.
Sébastien Meric has been appointed vice president and global business director for Rhodia's Novecare home and personal care business.
Joseph B. Milstein has joined the law firm Hiscock & Barclay, which has offices in New York state and Massachusetts.
Bernard Murphy has been appointed by Degussa as sales manager in the building blocks business unit. He will work in New Jersey.
Dale Sands has joined CH2M Hill as vice president of client development within its industrial client group and will lead the development of strategic services to meet emerging client needs. He will be based in Chicago.
Edward Shimkus has been appointed as senior sales engineer for International Specialty Products' performance chemicals and biocides North America sales team. He will be based in New Jersey.
Steven P. Snead-Smith has been appointed by Degussa as business line director for polyurethane additives in North America.
Laura Strong has been appointed as president and chief operating officer of Quintessence Biosciences, which is located in Madison, Wis.
Jonathan Tyler has joined Houlihan Lokey as director of corporate finance and will cover Europe.
Karl Wiecking has been promoted to architectural market segment manager, Americas, for Sheffield Plastics, which is a Bayer MaterialScience company located in Massachusetts.
This section is compiled by Rachel Petkewich. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter