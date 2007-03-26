Break Down More Barriers

Rick Mullin reports the breakdown of barriers between R&D and manufacturing (C&EN, Jan. 22, page 11).
It would be logical to expand the cooperation to universities so that new professionals become familiar with the new approaches adopted in the industry. Processes that are easily transferred from the lab to manufacturing should be taught in schools as soon as their advantages are demonstrated.
Eric Stern
Montreal
