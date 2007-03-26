Degussa Plans Plant For Biodiesel Catalysts

Degussa is planning a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year facility in Mobile, Ala., that will produce sodium and potassium methoxide, which are used as catalysts in biodiesel production. A final decision on the facility is expected in mid-2007, the company says, with the goal of supplying North American customers in the second half of 2008. Degussa calls itself the global market leader in such catalysts, which it now manufactures in Lülsdorf, Germany.
