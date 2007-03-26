EPA plans to cut lab costs

EPA is reviewing its laboratory operations and is under orders from a top agency official to cut its lab infrastructure costs. Nonetheless, EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson does not intend to shut down any labs or let go any scientists during his tenure, said George M. Gray, the agency's assistant administrator for research and development. Gray spoke before the House Science & Technology Subcommittee on Energy & Environment on March 14. Subcommittee Chairman Nick Lampson (D-Texas) released a June 2006 memorandum from EPA's chief financial officer directing the agency's top managers to trim costs through consolidation and streamlining. The memo directs EPA's Office of Research & Development "to develop a plan for reducing the Agency's laboratory physical infrastructure costs by a minimum of 10% by 2009 and another 10% by 2011." The memo suggests this "laboratory consolidation plan" include recommendations for closing, relocating, and consolidating EPA's laboratory and field locations as well as an approach for reducing or relocating staff.
