Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

India's Patent Controversy

Patent committee chairman resigns following criticism

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

THE CHAIRMAN of an influential committee advising the Indian government on whether to strengthen the country's pharmaceutical patent law has resigned. Raghunath A. Mashelkar said he has been "pained" by questions on his integrity "from certain sections of society, industry, and the media."

One of India's most prominent scientists, Mashelkar spent 12 years as director of the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, India's main network of national labs.

In a report released in December, his patent committee stated that India needs to strengthen its newly reformed patent law in order to comply with its obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization. But last month, Mashelkar requested that the committee be permitted to resubmit its report because some parts had been plagiarized (C&EN, March 5, page 30).

Drug patenting is controversial in India. Many claim that stricter rules will make drugs too expensive for poor people. But others say tighter patent laws will improve the availability of drugs.

In his letter of resignation, Mashelkar recalled chairing 12 committees over the years that made recommendations on a host of controversial issues. He said that "never before" had he faced such difficulties as committee chairman. Mashelkar added that the remaining members of the patent committee are "easily" capable of resubmitting the report.

Mukund S. Chorghade, president of the Massachusetts-based contract research firm Thinq Pharma and a former Mashelkar collaborator, says Mashelkar suffered his worst attack when a member of Parliament called him an "antinational element." Chorghade calls the slur "an extraordinarily ridiculous statement."

The controversy over the report could also take its toll on the Swiss drugmaker Novartis, which has been appealing an Indian government decision that its leukemia drug Gleevec is not novel enough to receive patent protection. Yusuf K. Hamied, chairman of the generic drug producer Cipla and a fierce opponent of tighter patent laws, claims that the withdrawal of the Mashelkar report, even temporarily, will prevent Novartis from winning its case. "With the Mashelkar report, they could have won, or they would have," he says. "But not now."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Court awards $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo for Ranbaxy deal gone wrong
Indian Court Upholds Breaking Of Bayer Patent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Welcome To The World’s Drugstore

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE