InterMune Cuts Staff

InterMune is cutting about 116 positions, or half its staff, following its halt earlier this month of a late-stage trial of Actimmune to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease. Actimmune, the firm's synthesized version of interferon , is approved to treat two rare diseases but was found ineffective in treating IPF. InterMune says it will refocus its resources on two other drugs in its pipeline: pirfenidone, a small-molecule drug in Phase III trials for treating IPF, and a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor in Phase Ia trials.
