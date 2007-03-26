Lilly Ups Commitment To Fight Tuberculosis

Eli Lilly & Co. is investing another $50 million in the Lilly MDR-TB Partnership, a consortium of 14 public and private organizations aligned to battle multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis. The cash influx brings Lilly's total investment in the project during the past four years to $120 million. Lilly also has provided several generic drugmakers with manufacturing and formulation technology needed to produce capreomycin and cycloserine, two Lilly antibiotics used to treat MDR-TB. In conjunction with Lilly's donation, the firms participating in the alliance will work to ramp up supplies of the antibiotics.
