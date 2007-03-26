Nina Berova Wins Chirality Medal

Nina Berova, a research professor in the department of chemistry at Columbia University, is the winner of the 2007 Chirality Medal for her achievements in the field of chiroptical spectroscopy.
Berova is a leader in organic stereochemistry and chiroptical spectroscopy. She has developed new methodologies and applications in circular dichroism (CD), a form of spectroscopy used to determine the optical isomerism and secondary structure of molecules. These techniques have had a profound impact in many areas in organic chemistry, biochemistry, and the pharmaceutical industry.
Her innovative development of versatile and sensitive CD reporter groups, such as porphyrin and metalloporphyrin tweezers, and her recent interests in theoretical aspects of chiroptical spectroscopy, renewed applications of optical rotatory dispersion, and fluorescence-detected circular dichroism are opening new opportunities for studying and understanding structure in organic, bioorganic, and natural products chemistry.
Berova is the first woman to receive the Chirality Medal, which is administered by the SocietÀ Chimica Italiana. Berova will receive the medal during the 19th International Symposium on Chirality in San Diego in July.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter