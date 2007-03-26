Nominations for 2007 Akron Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2007 ACS Akron Section Award, given to recognize young industrial or academic scientists and to encourage their interaction with section members.
Nominees should be age 45 or younger and be a scientist or engineer working in any branch of chemistry or chemical engineering in industry or academia. The nominee must demonstrate exceptional promise for making significant contributions to chemical science and reside within 300 miles of Akron, Ohio.
Nominators are requested to include a synopsis of the accomplishments of the candidate and to define and document the importance of the nominee's contributions. At least one seconding letter should accompany the nomination. Renominations from previous years are encouraged. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque. The awardee will deliver two lectures and visit scientists in the Akron community.
Nominations should be sent to H. C. Stevens, Department of Chemistry, University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325-3601, (330) 972-6838, e-mail: conrad2@uakron.edu. The deadline is Aug. 1.
