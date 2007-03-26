Nominations sought for Buck-Whitney Award

The ACS Eastern New York Section is soliciting nominations for the Buck-Whitney Award, which recognizes original work in pure or applied chemistry.
Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemistry and be residents of North America. Special consideration will be given to chemists whose work has not yet received a significant national or international award and whose career will be advanced by such recognition. The nominee's work can be in either experimental or theoretical aspects of any field of pure or applied chemistry.
The award consists of a bronze medal and citation, an honorarium of $1,000, and coverage of travel expenses to accept the award.
Nominations should include a list of the nominee's contributions to chemistry and a detailed description of their accomplishments. Send nominations by April 15 to Michael Hagerman, Department of Chemistry, Union College, Schenectady, NY 12308.
