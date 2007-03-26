Nominations sought for Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the 2008 William H. Nichols Medal, which encourages original research in chemistry. The award is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry. It consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.
Investigators who have published significant and original work in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the presentation meeting are eligible for consideration.
Nomination forms are available at www.newyorkacs.org or by e-mailing njesper1@optonline.net. Send six copies of the nominating materials to ACS, New York Section, Department of Chemistry, St. John's University, 8000 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica, NY 11439. Nominations must be received by May 31.
