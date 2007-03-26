Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Paint Makers Appeal State Ruling On Lead

March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two former lead paint and pigment makers found responsible for creating a public nuisance in Rhode Island have filed appeals to the state's Supreme Court. Their actions follow a final order from a lower court that puts them on the hook to clean up lead paint in 240,000 homes and buildings throughout the state at a potential cost of more than $1 billion. Paint maker Sherwin-Williams and pigment maker NL Industries filed their appeals on March 16 just after the lower court ordered them to draft and implement a clean-up plan. Pigment maker Millennium Holdings was also included in the order. A spokesman for Lyondell Chemical, which owns Millennium, says it likewise plans to appeal. Widely used in homes prior to 1955 and banned by the federal government in 1978, lead carbonate-containing paints deteriorate to a dust, threatening children's developing brains and nervous systems.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Top Rhode Island Court Overturns Lead Verdict
Industry Asks Court To Overturn Paint Verdict
Jury orders DuPont to pay $196 million in damages

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE