Business

Rohm And Haas, Reliance Eye Acrylics

March 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 13
India's Reliance Industries and Philadelphia-based Rohm and Haas will explore construction of a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid plant in Jamnagar, India. The plant would serve domestic and export markets and would rely on Rohm and Haas technology. The firms say they may also collaborate in downstream specialty polymers and chemicals businesses on the Indian subcontinent. In January, Arkema and Essar Chemicals formed a joint venture to build India's first acrylic acid plant, planned to start up in 2010 in the northwestern state of Gujarat.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

