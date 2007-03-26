Rohm And Haas, Reliance Eye Acrylics

India's Reliance Industries and Philadelphia-based Rohm and Haas will explore construction of a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid plant in Jamnagar, India. The plant would serve domestic and export markets and would rely on Rohm and Haas technology. The firms say they may also collaborate in downstream specialty polymers and chemicals businesses on the Indian subcontinent. In January, Arkema and Essar Chemicals formed a joint venture to build India's first acrylic acid plant, planned to start up in 2010 in the northwestern state of Gujarat.
