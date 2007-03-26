Science Students Sent To The Tower

Bayer MaterialScience's U.K. unit has entered an educational partnership with one of Britain's top tourist attractions—the Tower of London. Bayer and Historic Royal Palaces, the charity responsible for running the Tower, will set up an adjacent science learning center, dubbed VisionWorks, designed to give students visiting the Tower a hands-on experience with materials-science-related subjects. The partners predict that VisionWorks will attract more than 1,600 students in its first year.
