ACS Safeguards Its Journal Content

The American Chemical Society has signed an agreement to preserve the content of its scholarly journals in a digital archive hosted by Portico, a nonprofit archiving service for publishers and libraries. The Portico archive is designed to ensure that digital scholarly literature remains accessible to future scholars, researchers, and students. Portico content is accessible through libraries only in the event that other journal content retrieval methods are not available. The society further ensured the sustainability of its digital journal content by joining CLOCKSS, the Controlled Lots of Copies Keep Stuff Safe program, last spring. Libraries involved in the program are developing a geographically distributed digital archive of participating publishers' journal content. As with Portico, CLOCKSS content will be made available only in case of a catastrophic event or other long-term business interruption that prevents a publisher from making its material available itself. The Portico and CLOCKSS archives complement ACS's own electronic journal archive.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter