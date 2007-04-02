Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shell has started building its new Singapore petrochemical complex, which features an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker. The complex will open by early 2010. Also in Singapore, ExxonMobil Chemical has increased capacity at its ethylene cracker to 900,000 metric tons.

DSM has withdrawn a proposal to pay a loyalty dividend to shareowners who hold onto their DSM stock for at least three years. The Amsterdam Court of Appeals nixed the plan, agreeing with U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton Investments that the plan would discriminate against short-term stock owners.

Merck & Co. and the Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck have discontinued a joint development program for gaboxadol, an insomnia drug that was in Phase III development. The companies say "the overall clinical profile for gaboxadol in insomnia does not support further development."

DSM is building a new engineering plastics compounding plant in Ranjangaon, India. The plant will triple the firm's Indian manufacturing capacity for nylon 6, nylon 4/6, polyethylene terephthalate, and polybutylene terephthalate.

J. M. Huber plans to build a 40,000-metric-ton-per-year precipitated dental silica plant at a yet-to-be-determined site in China. The plant will help toothpaste makers satisfy demand in the fast-growing Chinese market.

Tripos Discovery Informatics was launched last week by Vector Capital, which acquired the informatics software business of St. Louis-based Tripos last year. Jim Hopkins has been named CEO of the new company.

Schering-Plough and Merck & Co. plan to develop a drug combining their jointly developed cholesterol therapy Zetia with Lipitor when Pfizer's patent on the top-selling statin drug expires in 2010. Currently, Zetia is sold in combination with Merck's Zocor as Vytorin.

Arkema is increasing capacity for dimethyl disulfide at its Lacq, France, plant by 30%. DMDS is used in ethylene steam crackers to delay coke formation and inhibit carbon monoxide formation. It is also used for catalyst activation in oil-refinery hydrotreating reactors.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese expanding acetic acid in Texas
Kuraray, partners plan a butadiene derivatives venture in Thailand﻿﻿﻿﻿
AstraZeneca Purchase Aims At Triglycerides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE