Celanese Invests In Wood Technology Firm

Celanese will invest $29.5 million in Accsys Technologies and its Titan Wood subsidiary, which are British firms that are developing a process for hardening wood by acetylating its free hydroxyl groups through reaction with acetic anhydride. Accsys says its process protects wood from rot without the toxic chemicals used in conventional treatments. Celanese will become the exclusive supplier of acetyl products to Titan licensees.
