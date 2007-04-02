Chemical Prices Jump In February

U .S. chemical prices rose in February, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. The government figures show the producer price index for all chemicals rose 0.7% from January to 208.1 (1982 = 100) and was 2.3% ahead of February of last year. The increase was spurred by a healthy improvement in basic industrial chemicals, for which the January index rose 1.5% from the previous month and 4.0% from the comparable month a year ago to 214.3.
