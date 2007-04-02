Advertisement

Environment

Companies report slight rise in toxics releases

April 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 14
Nationwide, industrial facilities in 2005 released 4.3 billion lb of the more than 650 chemicals listed on the Toxics Release Inventory, according to figures reported by EPA on March 22. This is slightly more than the 4.2 billion lb of TRI substances released in 2004. Four industries accounted for three-quarters of TRI chemicals released to air, water, or land during 2005. Metal mining was first, with 27% of the total; electric utilities were second, with 25%; chemical makers were next, with 12%; and primary metals production was fourth, with 11%. EPA reports that chemical manufacturers reduced total releases by 4% compared with 2004's, to 542 million lb. Meanwhile, releases of dioxins and dioxin-like compounds fell to 85,509 g in 2005 from 111,453 g in 2004, according to TRI figures. The chemical industry, which accounts for most reported releases of dioxins and dioxin-like compounds, saw its releases of these substances decline 26% from 2004 to 2005, dropping from 102,073 g to 75,656 g. TRI data are available at www.epa.gov/triexplorer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

