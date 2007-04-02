... As Does Lilly

Eli Lilly & Co. will spend $150 million to triple the number of researchers in its drug discovery lab in Singapore to 150 people and expand the lab's capabilities to include stem cell biology research. Over the next five years, a facility that today employs 47 scientists researching oncology biomarkers will be enhanced with new capabilities in epigenetic biology, adult stem cell biology, disease-state modeling, and computational sciences. It will be the largest foreign-owned drug discovery center in Singapore.
