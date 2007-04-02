Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA eyes further cuts in toxic air pollutants

April 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: USDA
Credit: USDA

EPA is determining whether certain industrial facilities need to make reductions beyond what is currently required in their emissions of carcinogens and other hazardous air pollutants. Pharmaceutical producers, petroleum refineries, and makers of certain polymers and resins are among the industries that EPA is focusing on, the agency said last week. These industries' facilities currently must comply with EPA's technology-based standards for controlling releases of hazardous air pollutants, which are also known as air toxics. The agency is seeking comment on the data it will use to determine whether emissions of hazardous air pollutants from these already regulated industrial plants pose a "residual risk" to health or the environment. The agency will use risk estimates and evaluations of costs, availability, and feasibility of further emission controls as it decides whether these facilities need to do more to diminish releases of air toxics. EPA said it plans to propose its residual risk decisions for these facilities later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes workplace controls for carbon tetrachloride
Supreme Court Trims Greenhouse Gas Rules
Air Rule Planned For PVC Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE