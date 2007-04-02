Eisai Enters Biologics With Morphotek Buy

The Tokyo-based drug company Eisai has agreed to pay $325 million for Morphotek, an Exton, Pa., developer of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. The deal expands Eisai's oncology drug discovery efforts beyond small molecules. In addition to Morphotek's human antibody technology platform, Eisai gains an antibody in Phase I/II trials for ovarian cancer, another drug in Phase I trials for pancreatic cancer, and a range of antibodies in preclinical studies.
