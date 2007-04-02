Givaudan Tastes And Sniffs

Givaudan has entered two projects for fragrance and flavor technologies. In one venture, Givaudan and Brussels-based ChemCom will set up a new company, TecnoScent, to use ChemCom's proprietary receptor technology for new fragrance ingredients. Separately, a research collaboration with New Jersey's Redpoint Bio will strengthen Givaudan's capabilities in novel sweetness and savory enhancers, as well as bitterness-blocking compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter