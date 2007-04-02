Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Membrane Protein Activation

Designed agentsselectively target helix interactions in membranes

by Stu Borman
April 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Bespoke Peptides
[+]Enlarge
Credit: William DeGrado And Coworkers
Design of an integrin-activating peptide begins with backbones of two transmembrane helices (left) with sequences and a mode of binding similar to those of integrin helices. One helix is decorated with integrin side chains (center), and the other (right) with designed (pink) and random (green) side chains calculated to promote strong binding with the integrin-like helix.
Credit: William DeGrado And Coworkers
Design of an integrin-activating peptide begins with backbones of two transmembrane helices (left) with sequences and a mode of binding similar to those of integrin helices. One helix is decorated with integrin side chains (center), and the other (right) with designed (pink) and random (green) side chains calculated to promote strong binding with the integrin-like helix.

THE PORTFOLIO OF tools for probing membrane proteins, which are notoriously hard to study, has just been expanded. A research team has designed helical peptides that can selectively activate membrane proteins involved in cell signaling. The achievement, a long-standing goal in the field, could ease studies of the way membrane receptors work and could lead to new drugs.

A major challenge in biology is figuring out how signaling molecules like hormones interact with cell-surface receptors to spark a range of cellular responses. Typically, binding of a signaling molecule to a cell-surface receptor causes membrane-spanning helical domains in the receptor to pair, thus propagating the signal to the cytoplasm and often to the nucleus.

It hasn't been possible to get compounds inside cell membranes for the specific purpose of selectively influencing such helix-binding interactions. Researchers can use antibodies or antibodylike reagents to selectively target soluble proteins, but they haven't had comparable tools for targeting membrane proteins.

Professor of biochemistry and biophysics William F. DeGrado, professor of medicine Joel S. Bennett, postdoc Hang (Hubert) Yin, graduate student Joanna S. Slusky, and coworkers at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine have now addressed that problem by designing peptides that selectively activate signaling by integrins, which are membrane proteins involved in platelet adhesion, blood clotting, and other key processes (Science 2007, 315, 1817).

"It's the first targeting of a membrane protein by a computationally designed ligand," says biochemistry professor David Baker of the University of Washington, Seattle. "The study is a real tour de force on both the computational design and experimental fronts."

"It represents an exciting breakthrough because it demonstrates that it is already possible to design useful transmembrane peptide activators using very simple principles," says professor of chemistry and biochemistry James U. Bowie of the University of California, Los Angeles. "The dream of building a reagent to modulate the activity of any membrane protein of interest simply by running a computer program now seems like a more realistic goal. Whether the design principles used will translate to other classes of interaction surfaces remains to be seen."

To design the peptides, DeGrado and coworkers used CHAMP (computed helical antimembrane protein), a computational approach that optimizes spatial fit between the peptides and specific membrane helices. So far, it has worked amazingly well: Each of three designed peptides bound to and selectively activated an integrin on the first try.

Karyn T. O'Neil, a former DeGrado grad student who is now director of protein optimization for Centocor, Radnor, Pa., says the approach "could be a valuable tool for drug discovery," except that peptides generally aren't ideal therapeutics because they're broken down and eliminated from the bloodstream quickly. However, peptide analogs with better drug properties could be designed, an idea DeGrado and coworkers are already pursuing.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule takes aim at the RNA of SARS-CoV-2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Intracellular biologics-delivery start-up Entrada launches with $59 million
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer protein tackles binding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE