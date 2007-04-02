PotashCorp Expands Fertilizer In Canada

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan will reopen 360,000 metric tons per year of previously idled potash capacity at its mine in Patience Lake, Saskatchewan, pending government approval. The facility is forecast to produce 240,000 metric tons in 2007. The company will spend about $92 million on the project, which will take about 18 months to complete. The project is part of PotashCorp's plan to increase capacity from 10 million metric tons in 2006 to 13.5 million metric tons by the end of 2010.
